Following a marathon day of legislating until near midnight on Feb. 27, the Virginia General Assembly met again on March 1 to adjourn sine die. On Saturday, the budget and several of the most controversial bills were pushed through against fierce Republican opposition by the Democrat controlled General Assembly.
On April 7, we will reconvene for one day to consider the governor’s amendments to bills and vetoes, if any. I anticipate the governor calling even another special session soon to revise the budget to reflect the funds that Virginia could receive from the circa 90 percent pork-laden stimulus bill currently being debated by the U.S. Congress. Also, as a result of the passage of Democrat bill SB1261, which allows “court packing,” I anticipate the appointment of six new liberal Democrat judges to the Virginia Court of Appeals. If this does not suit you, remember that elections really do have real life consequences. I did not vote for SB1261.
By the time of sine die, additional revelations about the Parole Board’s alleged misconduct and law-breaking actions in releasing murderers from prison came to light. The Inspector General’s report on those actions was originally 13 pages but reduced to 6 after redacting to allegedly remove damaging information. Again, those responsible for all these actions must be identified and fired.
Major bills from the Saturday Marathon Session:
HB2295: No firearms in Capitol Square and government buildings. No firearms will be permitted in these areas in Richmond or wherever state employees work elsewhere in the state. Translation: The right of self-defense has been taken from Virginians in their own capital and beyond! The vote was straight party lines, and I voted a loud NAY.
HB1800: The State Budget Bill. There are always items one supports and items one opposes funded in the budget. Recall, a year ago, the passed budget was about 20 percent larger than the previous budget. Much of that was unallocated as COVID expanded, but this budget reallocates that spending. While I supported the raises in the budget, especially the 5 percent for state and state supported local employees, as well as many other items, I could not support funding the anti-police bills, “packing” the Court of Appeals, taxpayer funding for abortion, spending your money for financial assistance for illegal aliens to attend state colleges, hiding criminal records, and more, so I voted against the final budget conference report.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.