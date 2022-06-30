Yes, we are talking about boating to the annual SML Independence Day weekend fireworks shows.
This year, there are two opportunities to see spectacular over-water fireworks: Saturday, July 2, at Parkway Marina (near channel marker R8); and Sunday, July 3, at Mitchell’s Point Marina (near C4). Both shows begin at dark, shortly before 10 p.m. Here are 10 tips for making your boat trip to the fireworks a safe, comfortable and enjoyable evening boating outing:
1. Preparation: Check your boat’s navigation lights and horn. Make sure appropriately sized and serviceable life jackets are on deck for everyone on board. Be sure you have communication capability (cell phone, radio) and after-dark distress signals (flashlights, flares).
2. Safe seating: Properly load your vessel in accordance with capacity limits and vessel balance. Overloading bow seating with passengers can interfere with visibility and potential “dive” through a large wake or wave.
3. No-Wake Zone: Both fireworks shows will have a designated “No-Wake Zone” of an approximate one-mile circle identified by law enforcement, first response and volunteer marker boats with flashing lights. Operating at idle speed in these zones, both arriving at and leaving the viewing areas, is critical for everyone’s safety and enjoyment.
4. Location, location: Many boaters find that they can enjoy the fireworks from some distance out and choose to stay where they can view the show but are in a position to depart ahead of the crowd following the grand finale.
5. Weather: Check the forecast before leaving home and adjust your plans if storms are predicted. Keep an eye on the sky and monitor a weather app for any sudden changes.
6. Distress: Be prepared to contact law enforcement (540–586-7827) and other on-the-water assistance groups such as Sea Tow (540-555-1717), SML Marine Volunteer Fire Company (703-586-7956), and the Coast Guard Auxiliary (721-3237).
7. Running home: Some will find the return home challenging since the lake’s shoreline looks very different after dark. Reference your lake chart and follow the main channel marking system on our lake (remember, red on right, returning — that’s going up-river toward the channel source). Practice the trip home a few days early at dusk when markers are flashing but there is still some low-light visibility.
8. Lookouts: With many boats attending the shows, all boat captains should assign one or more crew to act as an attentive lookout — someone who can be easily heard while underway. This is especially important after dark.
9. Back-up operator: Make sure someone on board knows how to operate the boat should the skipper become incapacitated … or who to call for assistance getting home. While this is a festive occasion, it’s a terrible time (and also illegal) for anyone to be operating a boat under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
10. Proper lighting: Being able to see and be seen when on the lake is fundamental to night boating safety. Never spoil another boater’s night vision capability by using your docking lights or other bright white lights when underway. Colored “mood lighting” is OK while anchored or drifting, but illegal while underway.
Enjoy the shows and enjoy the lake at night.
