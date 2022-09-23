One of the most relaxing ways to spend time is fishing.
Imagine it’s 30 minutes before sunrise. Steam is lifting in a mist with a little chill in the air. The lake is clear with the promise of a day in the 70s. Not a ripple on the surface, you slide your flat bottom boat in the water and attach the electric motor and the foot control.
With a 9-foot bamboo rod and topwater flies, you slowly work the banks, bushes and fallen trees. The line was greased, so it floats except for a foot of leader.
You are able with practice to whip the line out to 20-feet-plus, slowly jerking or pulling the bait … then, wow, a 3-pound bass gets the bug. The fight is on as you set the hook and start working the line to bring the fish to the boat.
The bass sees the boat and turns, running hard in a circle trying to break the hook loose. It’s not in vain; you are able to net him, and that’s one for the cooler.
