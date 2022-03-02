Thoughts on today …
The great Russian author, Anton Chekhov, once wrote, “A higher standard of living, overeating and idleness develop the most insolent self-conceit in a Russian.” Though written before the turn of the 20th century, it made me think of (President of Russia Vladimir) Putin. At this moment, he is invading Ukraine. A sovereign nation, which one man decided, shouldn’t be. He grieves the fall of the Soviet Union and yearns for the days of the great czars.
He is (almost) 70 years old and must feel time is finite. He believes now is the time to build his legacy. A modern-day Ozymandias. All he claims as his will turn to rot. All he leaves behind is a legacy of ruin and loss. Russia will suffer the consequences of this man’s conceit and greed.
It might take a while for the Allies to wake up. NATO and her allies do not want to escalate, despite what many erroneously think. But if Putin insists, they will. They picked up the gauntlet in WWI, fighting for months at a time in cold, wet trenches. They met the challenge in WWII, with seas of human forces refusing to back down to the Nazis.
And the Allies will rise to this moment, as well.
So count your Bitcoin and admire your great Russian art, Vladimir. Toast your cronies and brush your horses. You set the clock, and now the bell tolls for you.
Our hearts are with Ukraine and her people.
Eighty years of relative peace in Europe. Ended today. Generations will witness things only read about in history books.
Make peace. And may God be with all of us.
- Amanda Bowen, SML resident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.