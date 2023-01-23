The sun has risen, shining between two snow-covered mountain peaks. The waves are 15 feet high, breaking over the bow and spraying salt on everything they touch. We are at full sail, with winds of 20 miles per hour or more. We are all scared to death. Our group is retracing the steps of Magellan’s route through the islands at the southern tip of South America.
A band of brothers from New Jersey — Lug Nut, Buck Wheat, Grasshopper, and myself, Buttercup — are heading to the tip of South America. A year in the making, it was hard to leave our wives and children, but we are adventurous. We have been in the gym every night for strength training and are ready for this journey.
This trip started 40 hours ago in New York, with a flight to Buenos Aires, a transfer to El Calafate International Airport in Patagonia, Argentina.
Finally on land, we had another three hours to Camarones, a fishing village on the coast of nowhere. The sky is clear and an interesting shade of blue, with a temperature near freezing. We inspect our gear to see how it survived the flight. Are we missing anything? We arrive at our rustic hotel to rest for two days and meet our guide and fellow passengers.
We see a reproduction of an 1888 whaling ship docked there, set to offer us the adventure of the wild Magellan straits. The “Flying Penguin” is 165 feet long, with a beam of 34 feet, a freeboard of 20 feet, and three masts, each with three yardarms. She carries 6,500 square feet of sail and was built 20 years ago to meet all international safety codes, including a 500 horsepower Diesel engine. The ship has 10 double guest cabins and a crew of 30 sailors to operate it and attend to our comfort.
