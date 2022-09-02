It happens from time to time that I’ll hear parents of young children say with pride and a sense sophistication that they have decided that they will leave the choice of religion up to their children. They did not want to prejudice the minds of their children with early religious instruction. You’ve probably heard that as well.
Of course though, those sophisticated parents don’t mind prejudicing their child’s opinion on such topics as running into the street or playing with fire. They still are teaching their children to read and write, and they do not fail to instruct them on how to add and subtract. They teach them those things because it is not a matter of prejudice; it is a matter of the truth.
Instructions about running in the street and playing with fire assume that there are some errors that children must be warned of. Reading and writing, addition and subtraction assume there is truth to be known and enjoyed. The Christian faith is no different. The church proclaims that Jesus Christ is truth incarnate. The question is: Do you want your child to know the truth about the whole of life?
