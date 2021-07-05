There is a story told that once upon a time God played a game of “hide and seek” with humans.
As the story begins, God is conversing with an angel: “Where shall I hide myself so that they won’t know where to look for me?” God pondered.
“I know,” offered the angel, “I know just the place, a place they’ll never know to look for you. Go to the tallest mountain, climb up, and hide on the top!”
God thought for a moment, “No, humans like to climb mountains, particularly tall ones, just because they’re there, they say. They have strong arms and legs and have developed all that rappelling equipment to help them. No, I think that they would find me there sooner or later.”
