(Last week) was the start of Virginia High School League autumn sports practices across the commonwealth and (last weekend was) Virginia’s “Annual Sales Tax Holiday.” The former provides young Virginians valuable lessons. The latter provides a 72-hour relief from Virginia sales tax on some items and a cheap talking point for politicians who supported raising that very sales tax as well as the gas tax (again), fees and electric bills that hit families year round.
As the Tax Foundation has pointed out, “Political gimmicks like sales tax holidays distract policymakers and taxpayers from genuine, permanent tax relief. If a state must offer a ‘holiday’ from its tax system, it is an implicit recognition that the state’s tax system is uncompetitive. If policymakers want to save money for consumers, they should cut the sales tax rate year-round.”
