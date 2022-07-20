We were all enjoying our senior year on the edge of 17. In a few months, the Class of 1970 would graduate, and then would come summer. But as we all awaited our 18th birthdays, fear was in the back of our minds.
President Richard Nixon enacted the Vietnam War draft lottery on Dec. 1, 1969. They had pulled the numbers. I was 247, the first in college with a 1-H rating on my draft card, so as long as I had stayed in school, I would be OK.
The war was commonly referred to as a police action. The nightly news with Walter Cronkite showed the world was much more involved and General William Westmoreland was only interested in body counts — that was what was reported every night.
Congress and the Pentagon had the cash drawer open, spending so fast, awarding no bid contracts for Brown & Root to dredge and build harbors; Bell helicopters; M16 rifles, M60 machine guns and .50 caliber machine guns; armored personnel carriers; tanks; and attack planes — all had open contracts. Produce until we say stop!
Our friends had started to be called up. Some chose to join the National Guard, others accepted the call to arms and the branch that needed them. One friend joined Force Recon with the Marines. He did four tours and was there during the final days.
Myself, my final year in college, I was 1-A and watched closely as the numbers approached 153, which was my number in 1975. I was one on the lucky ones.
I will always thank anyone I see for serving. I often wonder if I had the spiritual mettle to face an enemy in battle.
I thank God everyday I was not called to duty.
God bless our soldiers and veterans.
