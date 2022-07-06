The final days of the American Civil War were closing and the troops still clad in the butternut Southern battle dress were walking — no mounts, but they had their rifles and side arms, with little or no ammo. They were low on water and had very little food but still had fight in their bellies.
Several Southern armies had been crushed across the battlefields and had laid down their arms. General (Robert E.) Lee’s men had been released to go home. Lee had surrendered, but three armies were still in the field. Would they try and join up or just head home? The cause was lost; they would have to rebuild their lives.
This long path home was a defeat. They were ashamed, and there were revenge attempts to overtake them at every step. Did they have the men, the ammo and the drive to turn and engage?
They were spread across several miles, and they saw no way to reunite without horses and more supplies. Now they knew it was hopeless as the time was not right. They kept moving south, hoping to regain troops so they could turn around this cause.
Was the South beaten? The returning soldiers thought not; they would have not given up.
The Texas ranchers receive these walking Civil War men, and they had yet to learn they would become cowboys in search of 4,000,000 loose cows in Texas that needed to be driven north to the rail lines in Kansas.
The vets were slow to engage in this new venture — the war was about killing and being killed. Now they were cowboys, a new adventure, which they all accepted. Their clothes remained the same, and the comments were always, “Hey Reb,” and they just kept to the task at hand.
The trail boss had recruited about 100 men and had given them horses and gear. They started to feel human again with a purpose. The cowboys started a wide sweep to round up cows in the thick brush and ravines; it’s not long before they realize that they need leather chaps as their clothes were being torn by the thorns.
After a week, the cowboys were ready; they had been herding cattle into several hundred in a group. The boss was not ready to move them together and start north toward the trail.
The herds had now came together; they had collected about l,500 long horn cows and steers. It appeared the hard work was behind them, or so they thought. They were ready to move toward Kansas.
They set out with 20 drivers, six leaders and 14 pushers. They were ready to move north, and they had a total of 60 men making the drive. They would take turns at every task except cooking. They had employed three cooks, three chuck wagons and four wagons of supplies, which all were fully loaded. They would not pass any town of size so they had to bring everything for the two-month adventure.
They had hunters and gatherers for daily food, scouts looking for the trail, water and grass. What they feared most was rain with lightening and thunder — it could spook the herd into a stampede.
The trail was hot and dusty, but the promise of $2 a day was all they needed to keep them in the saddle. The stories of Dodge City were exciting as they pushed ever closer. The thought of beer and the warm touch of a woman kept their minds wondering and wanting the trail to end and the pleasures that awaited them.
