With three drowning deaths this year in water cooler than 70 degrees, and the lake now hovering around 60 degrees (as of writing), it is important to review how one can survive immersion in cold water.
During exercise and high temperatures, our bodies dissipate heat by sweat and evaporation. Similarly, when immersed in cold water, the body loses heat through contact of water with the skin. As surrounding water conducts heat away from the body, hypothermia (the lowering of the body’s core temperature) sets in, we become weak and lethargic, and we can quickly drown.
When the face is immersed in water that is 70 degrees Fahrenheit or less, the MDR (Mammalian Diving Reflex) kicks in. So how does the MDR help us survive? The body automatically slows down our respiration and heartbeat to where they are nearly undetectable, constricts the muscles in our extremities, and directs oxygen-laden blood to our brain and critical organs. This is more pronounced in infants and children, where there have been cases of resuscitations after 50 minutes of submersion. In adults, survival for 37 minutes has been recorded. The bad news is with the blood flow to our extremities being restricted, swimming becomes extremely difficult.
As a result, lifeguards and EMTs go by the axiom, “You are not dead until you are warm and dead.” The MDR reverses quickly, so it’s imperative that CPR is administered immediately, and the patient is quickly transported to advanced medical care. The old assertion that brain death occurs four to six minutes after one stops breathing isn’t always applicable in these cases.
So what should you do if you find yourself unceremoniously dunked in chilly water? First and foremost, you should always be wearing a personal flotation device (lifejacket) around the water, on your dock and in your boat — but especially in cold weather. “But I’m a great swimmer,” you say. Slip on a slick spot and hit your head, perhaps? Even Olympic-caliber athletes can’t swim when they are dazed or unconscious. Unfortunately, none of the three who have drowned in our lake this year were wearing PFDs.
Have you ever tried to swim in clothes, much less winter coats and boots? It’s nearly impossible without flotation assistance. As a point of information, the sidestroke, breaststroke or elementary backstroke, all with underwater recoveries (arms remaining in the water), are the best strokes to use when swimming in clothes. Getting survival training that teaches how to inflate clothes for flotation is also a good idea.
In cold water, keep your head above the surface. More heat is lost through the head than any other part of the body. If you can’t swim to safety, assume the American Red Cross HELP position: knees to the chest, keeping body as compact as possible to retain heat. With more than one person in the water, an American Red Cross huddle position (side by side with arms around one another’s waists, as in a football huddle) with knees held close to chests will help retain heat.
Other hypothermia tips: Warm the torso and head first, with clothes and blankets. Warming hands and feet next to a fire may feel good, but it forces the coldest blood in your body to your core and may reduce your temperature even further. If you feel you have frost nip (cold, painful red skin on your extremities), warm gradually. If you feel you have frost bite (pail, no pain, frozen opaque skin), take care not to rub and create more tissue damage from the ice crystals that are there). Instead, warm to the frost nip level (pain and red skin) and place pads between affected toes and fingers.
Last things: Always keep an updated first aid kit with a survival space blanket available. Schedule a Red Cross first aid course for yourself and your loved ones. There is plenty of winter fun to be had at Smith Mountain Lake; a bit of forethought and planning will keep you safe and enjoying your surroundings.
