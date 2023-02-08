(Editor’s note: This column is dated Jan. 29.)
I must apologize for skipping a week in our usual weekly update from the 2023 Virginia General Assembly, but I had the opportunity to go home from Richmond to watch my young son play in his first youth league basketball game, and so I chose to soak up every minute I could get spending time with my family over writing last week’s edition of this update. But for me, being able to go home and be with my wife and children was not only a moment in time that will forever live in my heart, but also it made me reflect on what I have been seeing during these past two weeks at the Capitol.
I am truly concerned as I watch how Virginia Democrats have moved away from focusing on the protection and promotion of family as the guiding principle in making laws for its citizens. I think that we all can agree that family matters, and also that the family unit is the cornerstone for the foundation of a good and just community. And yet this week, bills that would protect children, bills that would place parents as the center of their children’s educational choices, and bills that would have even protected parents and their children from government intrusion, were defeated in Democrat-controlled Senate committees over and over again.
While the 2023 General Assembly session is a “short” session of 45-days vs. a “long” session of 60-days, we will still consider over 1900 bills, and it’s a lot of work. And while many of these bills cover various topics that are not remotely partisan, this policy shift away from families by our Democrat state senators is just, well, unjust. Parents and their children matter, and we must always hold firm to the belief that the parent knows better than the government on how to raise and educate their children, period.
