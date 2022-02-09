It was a special night for Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy as they celebrated senior night for both the boys and girls teams Friday, Feb. 4, against King’s Christian Academy. However, they didn’t just celebrate the seniors at the Osprey’s Nest. During halftime of the boys game, they also honored Khaleal Coit, who was a student-athlete at SMLCA who passed away in a vehicle accident in June 2021.
There were attempts to hold the small ceremony earlier in the season, but complications from COVID-19 and weather concerns pushed it back to the last home game of the year.
The crowd was encouraged to wear red at the game, as that was Coit’s favorite color. At the ceremony, Coit’s aunt and uncle, Stacy and Bryan White, stood at midcourt and were gifted a portrait of Coit signed by students and staff at SMLCA; his junior varsity basketball practice jersey signed by his teammates — mostly the basketball team; two SMLCA baseball hats that have his first, middle and last name initials embroidered on the side; and a dozen red roses. Stacy and Bryan White were then greeted with hugs by the varsity boys basketball team and coaches while still standing at midcourt. It was a moment that left both Coit’s aunt and uncle speechless.
“I can’t put it into words. I’m just very thankful to be surrounded by such a loving community,” Bryan White said.
Head coach Mike Greathouse, decked out in his red Indiana Hoosiers pullover, was relieved to finally have the ceremony and happy that it was in front of a packed gymnasium. He said it speaks volumes to how much Coit was loved during his only year at SMLCA.
“That’s special, because Khaleal was a special kid. I mean, he came into this school last year and just won everybody’s hearts over,” Greathouse said.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.