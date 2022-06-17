The SMLCA Ospreys Basketball Skills Camp will be June 22-24 at Eastlake Community Church, located at 1201 Timberwood Drive in Moneta.
The camp is for boys and girls in grades 1-12. The cost is $45.
Times are:
• First-fourth grade: 10-11:30 a.m.
• Fifth-eighth grade: noon-2 p.m.
• Ninth-twelfth grade: 2:30-4:30 p.m.
The camp is led by Tyler Greathouse, former national champion and SMLCA coach.
Send forms and payment to: SMLCA, 1449 Hendricks Store Rd, Moneta, VA 24121.
For questions, contact: Mike Greathouse at 812-350-6060 or mgreathouse@smlca.org.
