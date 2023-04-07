The Staunton River High School varsity softball team defeated Liberty 7-1 during a game held at the Golden Eagles’ field. Pitching for the Golden Eagles was Emily Wood, who finished the night giving up eight hits and only one run.
She struck out eight batters and had three walks. Wood went 3 for 4 batting, scoring two runs. ost to Patrick Henry High School by a score of 20-1 during a match-up held on March 30 in Rocky Mount.
Patrick Henry sophomore midfielder Roderick Tasco (#7) scored to put the Patriots up 3-0 early in the first quarter. The Patriots’ midfielder finished the night with two scores.
Franklin County midfielder Joe Held scored the lone goal for the Eagles. The Eagles moved to 2-3 on the season while the Patriots are 4-0.
