The Staunton River High School (SRHS) went into the VHSL Class 3 Indoor State Championships — held Monday and today at the Liberty University Indoor Track Center in Lynchburg — as the No. 9 overall seed among 16 competing schools.
On Saturday, Feb. 18, the boys and girls indoor track teams participated in the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Region 3D Indoor Championships in Salem.
The Eagles came away with a regional title in the boys 4x800 meter relay competition, while SRHS girls standout Anna Miller had top 10 finishes in four different individual competitions.
