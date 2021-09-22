Noah Nininger, Staunton River High School’s freshman superstar, was selected as the top wrestler in his age group for the 102-pound weight class in the entire country.
Wrestling USA Magazine and World of Wrestling selected Nininger as a member of the 23rd annual World All-Star team.
Nathan Desmond from Wind Gap, Pennsylvania, who has wrestled multiple times against Nininger, was selected for second team in the same weight class for the same age.
Nininger is the first wrestler to ever receive this accomplishment in Staunton River High School (SRHS) history.
SRHS head coach Scott Fike said the way Wrestling USA and World of Wrestling tally their points to determine the top wrestlers is based off the national tournaments such as Arena World of Champions and Tulsa Nationals as examples.
Last year, Nininger placed first in the Super 32, which is the biggest preseason tournament in the country, for the middle school division. Nininger also placed second in the Tulsa Nationals, which according to Fike, is basically the national championship for elementary and middle school wrestlers.
