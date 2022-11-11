The Franklin County Family YMCA Riptide swim team recently had a successful weekend of swimming in Lynchburg at the Jamerson YMCA.
Swimmers competed with over 250 from Cavalier Aquatics: Piedmont YMCA, Lynchburg YMCA, Martinsville YMCA, Southside Virginia Family YMCA and YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge in the Lynchburg October Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23.
The team had three swimmers qualify for the Upper Southeast Regional YMCA Championship meet in Duncan, South Carolina, scheduled in March with new personal best times. Issac Anderson qualified in the 100 butterfly and 50 freestyle, Alec Dow qualified in the 50 freestyle and Landon Akers qualified in the 200 breaststroke. Swimmers must qualify for each event they compete in at USRYC meet.
