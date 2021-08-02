Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy has moved to a different district in a realignment of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics’ (VACA) South Region. The move will take effect this fall during the 2021-22 academic and athletic year.
This year the Ospreys will be competing in the Southeast District of VACA, while Christian Heritage Academy of Rocky Mount is moving to the Southwest District, and VACA newcomer Kings Christian Academy of Roanoke joins the Southwest District.
“The main reason for the move is because King’s Christian Academy joined VACA,” explained SMLCA Athletic Director Mike Greathouse. “We’re on the border of Lynchburg and Roanoke, so I agreed to the move.”
