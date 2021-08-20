The SML Civitan Club will host the 7th Annual Civitan Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 24, at the Copper Cove Country Club.
This tournament is a day of golf benefitting local nonprofits working to meet local needs, with an emphasis on assisting those with developmental disabilities.
The cost for a party of four is $340; it’s $90 for an individual player. Cost includes lunch, beverages, balls and a mulligan.
The beneficiaries include Children’s Assistive Technology Services, Bedford Ride, Valor Farm and Food For Kids. Sponsorships are always welcome.
For more information, contact Joan at 540-588-5180.
