Inaugural Fall Classic Golf Tournament held

The foursome representing Branch Management took home top honors in the inaugural Smith Mountain Lake Fall Classic Golf Tournament, which took place Oct. 14 at Mariners Landing Country Club.
The team of Tom Branch, Brandon LaCroix, Neal Keesee and Jimmy Muscaro shot 19-under 53 to beat out 22 other teams in the 18-hole Captain’s Choice event. Wil Childress, Jessie Pierce, John Childress and Matt Woodford of Lake Retreat Properties finished second.
“We were excited to welcome the general public to one of our golf outings for the first time,” said Erin Stanley, member relations and events director for the
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.