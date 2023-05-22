Staunton River High School honors track student-athletes on senior night

On May 10, Staunton River track recognized eleven seniors on senior night.
Bryce Cook: Cook was escorted by his parents, Kerrie Sarvey and George Cook. Cook ran hurdles and pole vaulted. He lettered in track four years. Cook was a member of the indoor and outdoor track team. After graduation he will be attending Liberty University to study aviation.
Ashton Hancock: Hancock was escorted by his parents, Nicole and Jeff Hancock, as well as his brother, Aaron Hancock. Hancock lettered in indoor and outdoor track four years. Among his accomplishments in track include being named All-District and qualifying for state in shot-put and discus. He was also named captain of the indoor and outdoor track teams. After graduation, Hancock plans to work in the electrical field.
Megan Hawley: Hawley was escorted by her parents, Melissa and David Hawley. Hawley has lettered in track since the 8th grade. Her major accomplishments include achieving a sub-six-minute mile. After graduation, Hawley will attend Liberty University and participate in the running club.
Cane Hornberger: Hornberger was escorted by his father. He participated in shot-put and discus. Hornberger’s major accomplishments were being named team captain. He received eight varsity letters. After graduation, Hornberger will attend the University of Virginia and major in financial investing and wealth management.
Lily Lopez: Lopez was escorted by Alice Cox. He lettered in track for two years. Lopez’s major accomplishments include throwing 79 feet in discus and over 25 feet in shot-put. After graduation, she will attend Virginia Tech and major in political science and physiology.
Sofia Maffi: Maffi was escorted by her host mom, Erica Martin. She lettered one year in track. Maffi’s major accomplishments include throwing 63 feet in discus and over 23 feet in shot-put. At the end of the school year, Maffi will return to Italy to finish her studies and obtain her diploma.
Anna Miller: Miller was escorted by her mother, Monika Miller, her sister, Ashley Miller and her brothers, Landon and Phillip Miller. Miller participated in the hurdles and as a jumper. Miller lettered in track for four years. Her major accomplishments include being a three-time state qualifier, receiving the 2022 Outstanding Track Athlete Award, serving as the National Honor Society’s secretary, and graduating with an Associate’s degree. After graduation, Miller will attend the University of Lynchburg.
Landon Miller: Miller was escorted by his mother, Monika Miller, sisters Anna and Ashley Miller and brother Phillip Miller. Miller lettered in track for five years. His major accomplishments included overcoming injuries and making it to state, and being named outdoor captain. After graduation, he plans to become an HVAC technician.
Patrick Smolinski: Smolinski was escorted by his mother, Patricia, father, Clifford and sister, Caitlin. He participated as a thrower on the track team. Smolinski lettered two years in outdoor track and one year in indoor track. His major accomplishment includes losing 100 pounds since August. Following graduation, he plans to enter politics.
Sam Weddle: Weddle was escorted by his parents, Dr. Tosha Weddle and Brett Weddle, and his brother, Jack Weddle. Sam lettered four years in cross-country, outdoor track and indoor track. Weddle’s major accomplishment included being captain of cross-country, outdoor and indoor teams, all-district 10 times, all-region four times, all-state three times, district champion three times, region champion two times and state medal winner two times. He holds three school records and made the performance list seven times. He is also the recipient of the 2022 Zane Branson Award winner, was named Most Improved in 2019, MVP in 2023 and was the highest scoring track athletic in 2022. After graduation, Weddle will attend Virginia Tech and major in human development.
Chase Wheeler: Wheeler was escorted by his parents, Cristy and Kevin Wheeler. He lettered in track two years. Wheeler’s major accomplishments included receiving four varsity letters and posting multiple personal records. After graduation, Wheeler plans to become a mechanical engineer.
