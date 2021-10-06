It’s been a good year of wakeboarding for Blake Jones, who has been doing the sport competitively for three years.
A resident of Hardy, Jones placed first in The Malibu Rider Experience West in St. George, Utah, and in The Malibu Rider North in Earlville, Maryland. He finished fourth at the WWA Wakeboard National Championships in Winter Haven, Florida, and finished his 2021 season by placing third at the World Championships for Men’s 1 division.
For the 21-year-old, it’s been a crazy ride getting to this point. Those who know him today know his love for wakeboarding, but those who knew him when he was a little child might tell a different story.
“I actually hated the water all the way up until I was about 6 or 7 years old,” Jones said with a laugh.
