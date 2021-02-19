With her first season under her belt, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy girls basketball head coach Amanda Beverly said she likes what she saw from her team development and chemistry wise.
“I knew it was going to be a learning curve for me and it was going to be a learning curve for the girls,” Beverly said.
Though they won just three games, the girls team will be returning all but one player on the roster. If that isn’t reason for excitement, then maybe this will be: The SMLCA middle school girls basketball team winning state this year might give Beverly a reason to be optimistic.
Both of those reasons combined already has Beverly ready to get started next season, saying she is very excited to see what her roster and the girls in middle school can do with another year of experience and have an entire offseason in the weight room.
