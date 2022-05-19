The Staunton River High School (SRHS) boys and girls track and field squads wound down their regular season in early May as they participated in the Cosmopolitan Invitational Track and Field Meet in Roanoke on Thursday, May 5, and hosted the fourth meet of the season at the Staunton River High School track the evening of Wednesday, May 11.
The Golden Eagles Senior Division boys team had a strong performance at the Cosmopolitan Invitational meet in Roanoke, placing seventh overall out of 37 competing schools May 5.
The Golden Eagles boys team placed first in the fourth and final regular season meet at the Staunton River High track May 11, while the SRHS girls team placed third. SRHS hosted seven other schools at the last regular season meet, including Chatham Hall, Christian Heritage Academy, Franklin County, Halifax County, Salem and William Fleming, as more than 200 athletes competed in the event.
Along with the victory by the boys team and third place finish by the SRHS girls squad in the fourth Staunton River meet of the season, the May 11 competition served as Senior Night, as the Golden Eagles program honored their graduating Class of 2022 seniors who have meant so much to the program over the past four years.
Staunton River High honored a total of nine graduating seniors from the SRHS boys track squad: Malakhi Gregory, Keith Johnson, Spencer Kearns, Logan McClung, Levi Nichols, Samuel Puente, Kayden Ryder, Jackson Turner and Cameron Wilkins — along with four members of the Golden Eagles girls team: Amanda Crossley, Cali Levine, Jeni Levine and Lilly Phillips.
Staunton River High will host the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Region 3 D Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday, May 26. Numerous Golden Eagles are hopeful to qualify for the VHSL State Finals in early June with strong performances at regionals.
