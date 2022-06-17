The Central High School team of Gerald Brumbaugh of Martinsburg, Pennsylvania, and Dalton Metzger of Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania, brought five bass to the scale Saturday, June 4, weighing 20 pounds, 12 ounces, to win the MLF High School Fishing Presented by Favorite Fishing Open at Smith Mountain Lake.
For their victory, the duo now qualify to compete in the 2023 High School Fishing National Championship.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.