Golf can be more than just a game of skill, good exercise and social activity. There are times when playing golf helps reach out to food-insecure hungry children, those in need of prosthetic legs and others in the community who are struggling to pay bills, in need of a helping hand or a new home.
That’s the purpose of the Fall Swing Charity Golf Tournament, set for Oct. 4 at The Copper Cove Golf Club (formerly Westlake) in Hardy.
Sponsored by Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta, the event’s proceeds will benefit several charities in Bedford and Franklin Counties including Lake Christian Ministries, SML Good Neighbors, Henry Fork Service Center, Bethlehem UMC Preschool, Hope to Walk, Stepping Stone Mission, Habitat for Humanity/Franklin County and Food For Kids-Weekend Pack A Sack.
Tickets cost $70 per golfer and include green fees, carts, prizes, range balls and a buffet lunch. Each golfer will have a “hole-in-one” opportunity to win $10,000 cash and other great prizes.
Not a golfer? Anyone can still support the event with a donation. Minimum hole sponsors start at $100. Other sponsorship levels include $250, $500, $750 and $1,000 or more.
Registration will start at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch; shotgun will start at 1 p.m.
For registration and additional sponsorship information, visit bethlehemunitedmethodist.org or call the church office at 540-297-7957.
No rain date has been set at this time.
