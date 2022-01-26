Staunton River turned some heads and dethroned Christiansburg in its own wrestling tournament this past weekend at the Big Blue Invitational, which is held at Christiansburg High School. The Blue Demons had won the previous seven tournaments.
“It was great to kind of get that monkey off our back. We’ve never beat Christiansburg at Staunton River, so it was nice to get that win and know that it can be done,” head coach Scott Fike said.
Staunton River finished with a team score of 197, Christiansburg and Washington High School tied for second with a team score of 183.5, Powhatan High School finished fourth with a team score of 137, and Glenvar High School rounded out the top five with a team score of 136.5.
The Golden Eagles had three individual champions: freshmen Colin Martin (106), Noah Nininger (113), and Brady Barns (152). Freshman Josh Kelly (170) and senior Hunter Brown (220) finished second individually. Freshman Macon Ayers (160) finished third individually, and senior Logan Arnold (145) finished fourth individually.
