The Staunton River High School (SRHS) softball team kept its undefeated season intact after a convincing 11-1 home victory over district rival Franklin County High School on Friday, April 29. The victory moved SRHS to an unblemished 14-0 record.
Once again, the Golden Eagles were led by sophomore Emily Wood on the mound, who neutralized the Lady Eagles offense in five innings – allowing three hits, one earned run, seven strikeouts, and one walk on 82 pitches.
Like all season, the Golden Eagles offense gave Wood plenty of run support, and it started in the first inning.
After Franklin County struck first with a leadoff double by freshman Rebecca Merrick, who later came around to score thanks to a one-out single by senior Anna Smith, the Lady Eagles had a 1-0 start in their district matchup against the Golden Eagles. Unfortunately for Franklin County, they would manage one more hit the rest of the way.
