The Franklin County High School (FCHS) baseball team powered by an eight-run fourth inning, cruised to a 15-5 mercy rule home win over Staunton River High School on Friday, April 29. The FCHS Eagles jumped to a 14-0 lead before the Golden Eagles managed to get their first run across the plate.
After the Golden Eagles went three up and three down, the Eagles went to work and had the bases loaded with two outs thanks to three walks. It turned out that the first run of the evening came from a walk by senior Eli Davis, which scored freshman Lawson Pasley. The Golden Eagles managed to get out of the jam allowing one run but again went three up and three down, as junior starting pitcher Preston Crowl ended the inning by striking out junior Colby Bates.
The Eagles then added to their lead in the second inning, as Crowl knocked in the second run of the game with a sacrifice fly to bring in senior Grayson Montgomery. With two runners in scoring position for the Eagles, senior Joseph Bennett ripped a single to left field that scored both senior Riley Hill and Pasley to give the Eagles a 4-0 advantage. The next batter, sophomore Ashton Hylton, knocked a triple to center field that brought in Bennett to increase the Eagle lead to 5-0.
