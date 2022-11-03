The Staunton River High School (SRHS) Golden Eagles football team (5-4 overall) fell 28-27 to William Fleming High School in a close game Friday.
“It was a close one,” said SRHS head coach Shawn Leonard. “We had some things not go our way late, but I’m proud of our kids. They played hard and the way we needed to win the game. We came up just short.”
SRHS scored 14 points in the first quarter in a matchup at William Fleming to take the lead early.
Staunton River’s Josh Kelley ran for a 12-yard touchdown, and Brady Barns scored a four-yard touchdown.
William Fleming responded with a 64-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
SRHS kicker Nate Martin showed consistency and made both field goals in addition to a 22-yard field goal.
Nate Martin was able to contribute to the offense on three additional drives within the third and fourth quarter, while William Fleming responded with a 64-yard touchdown and a 70-yard touchdown.
Staunton River recorded 19 first downs, compared to William Fleming’s 17 first downs. However, the Golden Eagles suffered from two separate penalties that were deciding factors of the game.
William Fleming was able to tally a two-point conversion that gave them the lead toward the end of the game. On their last drive, they recorded 87 yards on just three plays.
The Golden Eagles will face Lord Botetourt High School at home on Friday, Nov. 4. Kickoff will begin at 7 p.m.
