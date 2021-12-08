When Kim Jones took over the head coaching job for the Staunton River High School girls' basketball team for the 2002-2003 season, she had no idea what was in store for her coaching career.
Fast forward almost 20 years later, and the veteran coach celebrated a huge milestone by reaching 200 career wins after a 56-40 win over county rival Liberty High School last week.
Before Monday’s game against Bassett, Jones was recognized for this achievement by principal Darcy Parker and athletic director Josh Smallwood. She was greeted by her team that ran out to midcourt to congratulate her with hugs.
To add the cherry on top, Jones and her team took down Bassett 59-17 to give her career win number 201.
“To be honest, I never really thought about it,” Jones said about reaching a milestone of this magnitude.
