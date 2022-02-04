For years, Dan Wilson, Virginia DWR fisheries biologist for SML, has relied on DWR’s “Angler Journals” as a primary data collection tool on the overall health of the SML Striper Fishery. He currently receives around 20 journals per year, but only a few are from Smith Mountain Striper Club (SMSC) members.
“This means we have a great opportunity to step up and make a difference in this important area,” the club stated, asking its members to begin participating in the Angler Journal Program this year.
Many may not know that DWR pays those who submit an Angler Journal. Most folks receive $20 per year, and some receive even more, up to $50/year, according to SMSC. DWR also is considering an end-of-year drawing with a bigger prize.
The carbon paper style journal that has been used by DWR for years is still in use and available. One can pick up a journal at the February or March meetings of SMSC. Wilson will be the featured speaker at the March meeting and will touch on this topic in his presentation.
In addition, SMSC announced a new digital version of the Striped Bass Journal. It is an online form with 6 fields that can be completed in less than a minute. It can be accessed from a cellphone, PC, laptop or tablet, using this link: https://forms.gle/tqD9GbKUPy1zmhkY8.
SMSC stated that all data submitted will be kept confidential and not shared with any person or entity other than the fishery biologists at DWR. The data will be collected via spreadsheet, then presented to Wilson at the end of the year. Only a Gmail address is needed to participate, as the form is based on Google Docs. The Gmail address will ensure that payment is received for the journal. For more details, visit this page on SMSC’s website: www.smithmountainstriperclub.com/conservation.
“As you know, SMSC’s mission is to promote, protect and preserve the quality of Striped Bass in SML,” the club stated. “The Angler Journal is one of the best things that each of us can do to support and contribute to this mission. Thank you in advance for making a difference and participating in this important striper management program.”
For questions, contact SMSC President Chad Gilmore at chad.gilmore72@gmail.com.
