Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy recently added a tennis club, golf club, and fishing team for students to join and get some experience playing. Athletic Director Mike Greathouse said they always try to listen to the kids and provide them with the opportunities that they want. Adding these sports puts SMLCA in a rare class.
“There’s hardly any VACA teams that has tennis or golf, but we figured that if we got some interest in it then we can compete against some public schools,” Greathouse said.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.