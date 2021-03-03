On the final game of the 2019 season against rival Ferrum College, then redshirt freshman and former Staunton River High School (SRHS) star Grayson Overstreet set an Old Dominion Athletic Conference record with 324 rushing yards on 35 carries. His performance helped Emory & Henry College (EHC) achieve a 59-36 victory against their rival to finish the season 7-3.
Fast forward 468 days later, and EHC kicked off the delayed season Friday facing the same team they ended last season with. After waiting longer than usual, now redshirt sophomore Overstreet was ready to be back out on the field.
“It felt good to finally play a game,” he said.
After spending time as a two-way player last year between the running back and linebacker position, Overstreet was moved to running back permanently.
Just like he did back in his glory days when he donned the black and gold No. 24 for SRHS, Overstreet was running wild all over the football field as he tallied 196 yards on 32 carries for the Wasps. His contributions on the field led him to being named ODAC Football Offensive Player of the Week.
According to gowasps.com, Overstreet had carries of 20 and 21 yards on the second drive of the game for EHC before scoring on a three-yard run to put the Wasps up 7-0. Overstreet noted that the team needed to get off to a fast start.
“I think it was important for us as a whole to come out ready to play so we could set the tone of the game,” he said.
Right before halftime, Overstreet had a 41-yard run on third down to set up first and goal, where he would later take it in from eight yards out for his second touchdown of the game, according to gowasps.com.
EHC would add a field goal in the second half and complete the shutout to prevail 17-0. Getting the win and starting off where they finished last season was important for the Wasps.
“It’s really big to start the season off with a win,” Overstreet said. “It keeps the momentum going.”
However, there are still some areas EHC can improve on in regard to the offensive side of the ball, and Overstreet knows that.
“We just got to be able to incorporate all the phases of offense in the game and execute better on certain situations,” he said.
Overstreet will be back in action this Friday at 2 p.m as EHC will host Southern Virginia.
