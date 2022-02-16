The girls basketball team at Staunton River High School has been turning heads and blowing out opponents for an undefeated regular season. However, they haven’t been the only winter team at the school that has seen a lot of success this season.
The Staunton River wrestling team is having what head coach Scott Fike calls the best season in program history, and it’s not even close.
“We haven’t made it a secret that this is, hands down, the best wrestling team that has ever come through Staunton River, which is very scary considering we’ve got so many freshmen on this team,” he said.
It’s no wonder why Fike is vocal about his wrestling team being the best that Staunton River has seen in school history. The Golden Eagles won the Region 3D team title this past weekend for the first time in program history and will be sending a school-record 10 wrestlers to the state tournament this weekend at the Salem Civic Center. Four of the 10 who will be participating won their weight class in the Region 3D tournament, which included three freshmen: Freshman Colin Martin for the 106-weight class; Freshman Noah Nininger for the 113-weight class; senior Logan Arnold for the 145-weight class; and freshman Josh Kelly for the 170-weight class.
Fike said that although they have never won a regional tournament as a team before, he knew he had the talent on the roster to make it happen this season.
“That was our expectation going in. We felt like going in that we had a really good chance to get that region title as a team,” Fike said.
