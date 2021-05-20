The No. 8-seed Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) Royals toppled No. 1 seed, nationally ranked Randolph-Macon, to advance to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference semifinals, where is finished its season.
Logan Mason of Rocky Mount and Ethan Spraker of Vinton is a member of the EMU Royals baseball team.
EMU of Harrisonburg, Virginia, defeated the Yellow Jackets 7-4, taking the best-of-three series. The Royals traveled to Winchester to take on the fourth-seeded Hornets in the semifinals Saturday, May 15, but lost.
“I’m just so proud of our guys,” said head coach Adam Posey on the win. “The guts and grit and determination from our men is unbelievable, and they are doing program-defining type of things in the toughest of conditions. The performances from guys throughout our roster are some of the most special moments I have been a part of.”
A leader among faith-based, liberal arts universities since 1917, Eastern Mennonite University emphasizes peacebuilding, sustainability, service to others and social justice to students of diverse religious and cultural backgrounds.
EMU educates undergraduate, graduate, professional and seminary students to serve and lead in a global context from the main campus in Harrisonburg, Virginia; the site in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and online.
The EMU experience challenges students to pursue their life calling through scholarly inquiry, artistic creation, guided practice and life-changing cross-cultural encounter.
