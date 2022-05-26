It was a form of déjà vu for the Staunton River High School Golden Eagles softball players, who dropped their previous matchup against the Lord Botetourt High School Cavaliers 1-0 on the road. In their most recent matchup on May 21, the Golden Eagles again fell to the Cavaliers in the Blue Ridge District tournament, 1-0.
In what was a pitcher’s duel, the Golden Eagles starting pitcher Emily Wood and Cavaliers starting pitcher Rhyann Jones combined to allow eight hits all evening.
In the top of the first inning, Wood allowed a one-out walk to sophomore Mikayla Reed but retired the next two batters to end the top half of the inning. The first hit of the inning came off the bat of senior Taylor Foutz, who ripped a single to left field to start the bottom of the first inning, but the next three batters for Staunton River were retired.
In the top of the second inning, the Cavaliers got their first two hits of the evening after back-to-back two-out singles from senior Makena Shupe and freshman Autumn Russell, but the next batter struck out swinging to end the top of the second inning. The Golden Eagles went down in order in the bottom of the second inning, leaving the scoreboard with a big goose egg for both teams.
The third inning proved to be the same story for both Lord Botetourt and Staunton River, going three up and three down as they headed to the fourth inning all squared at zero.
The Cavaliers were able to build something in the fourth inning, after back-to-back two-out walks from senior Maddie Carroll and Shupe to give them two baserunners, but a flyout to center field by Russell ended their threat to score first. The Golden Eagles couldn’t capitalize on the missed opportunity by the Cavaliers, going three up and three down again for the third straight inning.
Thankfully for the Golden Eagles, the Cavaliers had the same response in the top of the fifth, going three up and three down. As they tried to figure out Jones and put some pressure on her by getting base runners on, the Golden Eagles got their second hit of the evening with a one-out double to left field from freshman Payton Evans to put the go-ahead run in scoring position. Unfortunately for Staunton River, the next two batters popped up, leaving Evans stranded.
In the sixth inning, the Cavaliers finally broke through. A leadoff single from senior Gianna Sloan-Lebron got things started for Lord Botetourt and then a double from their starting pitcher drove in Sloan-Lebron to give them their first and only run of the game for both teams. The Golden Eagles were able to escape the inning limiting the damage to one run, but they went down in order again in the bottom of the sixth inning.
After holding the Cavaliers scoreless in the top of the seventh inning, the Golden Eagles had their last chance to try and tie or win the game. Staunton River couldn’t pull through, getting only one baserunner on thanks to a one-out single from junior Allie Davison, but the next batter, senior Rachel McGuire, hit into a double play ending the game and giving Lord Botetourt a 1-0 victory again over Staunton River.
