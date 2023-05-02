The Franklin County girls’ soccer team captured their home conference opener against Blue Ridge District rival Northside on April 25, blanking the Vikings 8-0. In the junior varsity match, the Lady Eagles won in a shutout, 7-0.
The game against the Vikings came at a good time for the Lady Eagles (2-11, 2-5 in the Blue Ridge District), who lost to Staunton River High School on April 24 on the Golden Eagles’ home field by a score of 4-0.
On April 26, Franklin County and Staunton River held their rematch on the Lady Eagles’ home field in Rocky Mount, but fell again to the Lady Golden Eagles by a score of 2-0.
Franklin County takes the field this week on May 2 at home against William Fleming in a game scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Next up for Staunton River (9-4-1, 7-1 Blue Ridge District), William Byrd on the Lady Terriers’ home field scheduled for May 2 at 7 p.m.
