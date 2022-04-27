Noah Conley again was brilliant on the mound for the Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy baseball team, as he pitched six innings and allowed two-hits, propelling the Ospreys over Temple Christian in six innings, 10-0.
Conley’s performance was important the first two innings for the Ospreys, as they had trouble in the first two innings, failing to get one run across the plate. SMLCA only had one base runner reach in those two innings.
After Conley worked around a one-out walk in the top of the third, the Ospreys bats got going with Mason Newman and Cayden Montgomery on base, Rowan Ingraham ripped a double to left field that scored both runners. He later came around to score after a single to center by Conner Heaton.
Three runs turned out to be plenty for Conley, as he again worked around a one-out walk to keep a goose egg on the scoreboard for Temple.
