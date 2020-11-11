Jamelle Jones, a senior at Staunton River High School, was accepted into Culver-Stockton College’s incoming class for the fall 2021 semester.
Jones, of Bedford, also was awarded the Wildcat Scholarship, an $8,500 per year scholarship for four years. This scholarship is awarded based upon academic credentials and is renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.
Culver-Stockton College (C-SC), located in Canton, Missouri, is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC is a premier experiential learning college in the Midwest and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12+3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into a 12-week term and a 3-week term.
C-SC is a member of the Heart of America Athletic Conference and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
