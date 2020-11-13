Blackwater Yacht Racing Association (BYRA) completed its 2020 sailboat racing season Saturday, Oct. 24, and recently announced the winners.
Racing this year was limited due to COVID-19. BYRA held its only races this year in September and October, and eliminated all pre-race skippers’ meetings and post-race social gatherings. Sailing instructions were announced on the water, and results were emailed to participants. The desire to be on the water was there as 17 sailboats participated in the series.
Eight races were to be held on four Saturdays, but exceptionally light winds made racing very difficult. Races Four and Eight were abandoned due to light wind, requiring a makeup day on the 24th.
Even the 24th was a challenge as the predicted 8-knot west wind did not exist at the planned start time. After an hour-long postponement, a race was started but had to be shortened due to dying breeze. Several skippers requested a second race if the wind filled in, and the race committee stayed to try to start another race.
Sailboat races are almost always set with the first leg of the race going directly into the wind, followed by either a downwind leg or two reaching legs. Racers often are sent around the course multiple times to give them a challenge in sail handling.
After three failed attempts due to shifting winds, the race committee started the last race when the wind filled in from the north. Due to wind direction, the course was not optimal for a normal sailboat race but everyone enjoyed the fast reaching conditions.
The final BYRA season results were:
• Fleet 1: Skipper Glenn Cliborne in first place with boat Bandit, Jim Schaible in second with Spider, and John Forqurean in third with Dark Horse.
• Fleet 2: Paul Hemler in first with Stoic, Lee Arnold in second with Sails Call, and Des Runyan in third with Audacious.
• Fleets 3 and 4: Bob Grogan in first with Twinkle, Rod Schraw in second with Second Wind, and Dawn Pierce in third with Fools Game.
BYRA welcomes new members who would enjoy racing their boat or as crew on a racing boat. Membership Chairman Jim Schaible can be reached by email at jasks@embarqmail.com. Further information is available at www.byrasailing.org.
