Boater Jim Jarvis of Timberville, Virginia, caught five bass Saturday weighing 19 pounds, 13 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Smith Mountain Lake.
The tournament was the second event for the Bass Fishing League Shenandoah Division. Jarvis earned $4,981 for his victory.
“I started off the day on one of my rock piles,” Jarvis said. “I wasn’t feeling it. I had found some beds earlier in the week, so I ran to them and caught all of my fish on the beds with a drop-shot and a Roboworm.”
Jarvis said he caught eight keepers during the tournament — seven on the Roboworm and one on a Strike King Thunder Cricket Vibrating Jig.
