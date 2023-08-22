The Franklin County Eagles kicked off their football season on August 18th during a benefit game with Cave Spring held in Rocky Mount. The Knights beat the Eagles 24-0 in a game that turnovers played a crucial part in the loss.
The Eagles hit the road for the next three weeks with games at Bassett (8/25), Salem (9/1), and LCHS (9/7) before returning home against Magna Vista on 9/14 at 7 p.m.
