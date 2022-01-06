The Smith Mountain Striper Club released their event calendar for the 2022 year.
This Friday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m., Captain Weston Hartman will teach valuable tips and tricks to use fish finder electronics to catch bait and Stripers at the Moneta Library Community Room.
Here are the other dates:
• Sunday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m. – SMSC Board – TEAMS Call Planning Meeting.
• Friday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m. at the Moneta Library Community Room – Brookneal Hatchery Manager Mike Gafford will teach about VA DWR’s Striper stocking program at SML.
• Sunday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m. – SMSC Board – TEAMS Call Planning Meeting.
• Friday, March 4, 7 p.m. at the Moneta Library Community Room – VA DWR Fishery Biologist Dan Wilson will teach about SML Striper growth and how bait fish changes could affect fishing patterns.
• Saturday, March 12 – Striper Mafia Tournament, which is SML’s premier Striper fishing event, featuring top anglers, cash prizes, community donations, and Catch/Photo/Release format.
