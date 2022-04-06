The Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy varsity baseball team had another big week to end March and kick off April, as the Ospreys blew out Temple Christian, Eastern Mennonite and Roanoke Valley Christian this past week to improve to 8-0 on the season.
The Ospreys opened the season March 10 with a 14-2 domination of Western Christian Academy, which was followed the next day with a 9-5 victory over Hargrave Military Academy. After 10 days off from game action, SMLCA returned to the diamond March 22 with a 9-0 shutout of Christian Heritage Academy, followed two days later by a 9-3 win over Ridgeview Christian and a hard-fought 4-2 triumph over United Christian Academy on Saturday, March 26.
On the afternoon of Monday, March 28, the Ospreys got the bats going in a big way in a 17-3 wipeout of Temple Christian on the road in Madison Heights. SMLCA settled the issue in the top of the first inning, as the Ospreys scored nine runs. Although Temple Christian scored twice in the bottom half of the first to briefly pull within 9-2, SMLCA rallied for three more runs in the second inning, two runs in the top of the third, and three more runs in the top of the fourth for a commanding 17-2 cushion. Temple Christian posted another run in the bottom of the fifth, but that was all the Crusaders could muster as the visitors won the game by 14 runs.
Numerous Ospreys hitters had big days at the plate, including Nathan Karnes, who had two hits, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Ten different SMLCA batters collected hits over the course of the game, with eight Ospreys getting RBIs, led by Karnes and Parker Nichols, who each drove in two runs. Ryan Canipe, Cayden Montgomery, Devlin Cox, Ben Roberson, Henry Saben, Ashton Richards, Connor Heaton and Rowan Ingraham all got hits in the victory, while Canipe, Cox, Richards, Heaton, Ben Roberson and Robert Roberson all joined Karnes and Nichols with RBIs. Ben Roberson got a triple, while Saben and Karnes each doubled.
Three different Ospreys hurlers took turns pitching, as Noah Conley allowed just two hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts and one walk over two innings, while Connor Heaton gave up only one hit and one run with two strikeouts over two innings. Rowan Ingraham struck out the side in his one inning of work.
SMLCA kept the bats hot the following day, as they returned home to host Eastern Mennonite. The Ospreys scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to set the tone and picked up two more runs in the third and three more in the fourth to take command. One additional run in the bottom of the sixth sealed a 9-0 shutout for the victorious Ospreys. SMLCA allowed just three hits on the mound, while taking advantage of two Eastern Mennonite errors on the way to the lopsided win.
The Ospreys maintained their hot hitting on Friday, as they traveled to Roanoke and gave Roanoke Valley Christian an unwelcome April Fool’s Day present in the form of a 17-4 blowout win. Through their first eight outings of the season, the Ospreys are averaging a whopping 11 runs per game, while giving up an average over just over two runs. They are currently a perfect 5-0 in Virginia Christian games, placing them atop the standings.
The Ospreys have a busy few weeks ahead on the diamond. After hosing Timberlake Christian and Christian Heritage Academy at home on Monday and Tuesday, SMLCA travels to Martinsville on Friday afternoon for a road game at Carlisle. The next two weeks, the Ospreys will play mostly road games, as they’ll travel to Danville on April 12 to face Westover Christian Academy, Staunton on April 19, Staunton to face Grace Christian on April 19, and Bridgewater to play Blue Ridge Christian on April 21 before returning home April 22 for a rematch with Temple Christian.
