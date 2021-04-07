Staunton River High School senior Jacob Kirtley might be hanging up the cleats for good when it comes to football, but he won’t be hanging up the head gear for wrestling anytime soon as he will continue his wrestling career at Liberty University. Before he committed, Kirtley said he knew he wanted to go there from the start.
“I really wasn’t looking at any other college. I had my heart set on going there (Liberty),” he said.
Kirtley went for a visit about a year ago and said he felt welcomed by everybody there. He ended up building a strong relationship with the coaches at Liberty and added that they made him feel like he was a priority.
His junior year, right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Kirtley just finished competing at the state wrestling tournament. Had the pandemic not derailed his senior season on the mat, Kirtley felt he could’ve gone all the way. He was with his head coach, Scott Fike, working and training with him all offseason.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.