The Staunton River High School (SRHS) varsity girls tennis team is 7-3 on the season after dominating William Fleming on Friday, 9-0.
The team’s scores for the season as of Friday are as follows:
• March 14 at Altavista (W, 6-3)
• March 17 at Magna Vista (W, 7-2)
• March 21 vs. Altavista at home (W, 7-2)
• March 25 vs. Magna Vista at home (L, 3-6)
• March 28 at Liberty (Bedford) (W, 5-3)
• April 4 vs. Liberty (Bedford) at home (W, 7-2)
• April 22 at William Byrd (L, 2-7)
• April 26 vs. Northside at home (W, 7-2)
• April 28 vs. Franklin County at home (L, 4-5)
• April 29 at William Fleming (W, 9-0)
The score for the May 3 match against Lord Botetourt at home was not available due to press time. The following is remaining schedule for the SRHS varsity girls tennis team before the regional tournament:
• May 6 at Franklin County, 4:30 p.m.
• May 10 vs. William Byrd at home, 5:30 p.m.
• May 13 at Northside, 4:30 p.m.
• May 16 vs. William Fleming at home, 4:30 p.m.
• May 18 at Lord Botetourt, 4:45 p.m.
