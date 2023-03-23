College basketball loses a true gentleman in Terry Holland

With the recent passing of former University of Virginia head men’s coach Terry Holland at the age of 80, the world of college basketball has lost yet another giant.
At a time when it seems that many of the ACC’s all-time coaching greats - Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, and Roy Williams, to name a few - are all hanging up their whistles and retiring from the game around the same time, the loss of Holland marks yet another link to the past that has now faded into warm memory. Another huge piece of the glory days of the Atlantic Coast Conference who has left us.
Holland built the University of Virginia’s basketball program into a perennial ACC and national powerhouse in the 1970s and 1980s. That’s what people who didn’t know Terry Holland personally will remember him for.
That he did it all with a touch of style and grace not often seen in today’s college game is what those who knew him best will remember him for.
In the dog-eat-dog world of major college basketball in America, Terry Holland was that rare breed of fierce competitor who also earned the admiring respect of his colleagues for his geniality off the court. A prankster with a sharp wit, Holland was a universally beloved figure for the way he dealt with people.
