The Kyle Petty Charity Ride stopped by the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford on Tuesday, Sept. 21, for the first stop of the “Charity Ride Revival.” This comes off the heels of a two-year hiatus as the charity ride was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joining former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty was his father, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Richard Petty (“The King”); former NASCAR driver Harry Gant; NBC Sports broadcaster Rick Allen; and recently retired NASCAR driver David Reagan. There also was a surprise visit from current NASCAR driver Joey Logano, who is currently in contention to win the NASCAR Cup Series.
“That was a surprise,” Kyle Petty said about Logano. “... Joey kept kind of teasing, and I kept saying, ‘Well, we might have a little surprise,’ so Joey came today, and that’s big. He’s right in the middle of a championship chase. That’s like a few days before a Super Bowl, Tom Brady coming out to do something, that’s kind of the way it is with Joey.”
